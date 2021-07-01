Advertisement

Georgia’s highest court to get new leadership today

In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine justices will be seated together on the bench in the sixth-floor courtroom.(Georgia Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court is set to get new leadership.

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is to be sworn in as chief justice, and Justice Michael Boggs is to be sworn in Thursday as the new presiding justice.

Outgoing Chief Justice Harold Melton is set to swear in both men on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol.

Both the chief justice and presiding justice are elected to the positions by their fellow justices for a four-year term.

Melton is retiring.

MORE | Wave of new laws takes effect in Peach State

