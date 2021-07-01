Georgia’s highest court to get new leadership today

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court is set to get new leadership.

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is to be sworn in as chief justice, and Justice Michael Boggs is to be sworn in Thursday as the new presiding justice.

Outgoing Chief Justice Harold Melton is set to swear in both men on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol.

Both the chief justice and presiding justice are elected to the positions by their fellow justices for a four-year term.

Melton is retiring.

