Former Southbound manager speaks out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they announced yesterday they were closing their Augusta location.

Augusta commissioners were set to hear from the sheriff’s office this afternoon who was going to recommend their alcohol and business license be revoked after a raid three weeks ago. But commissioners scrapped plans to vote on it. Meanwhile, we spoke to the now-fired manager of the restaurant about what he says happened.

Sloan Baughman is 23 years old, he was the general manager at Southbound for about three months before he was fired following the raid.

“I think under my vision I would’ve done things a whole lot differently. I think under their vision I did the best job that I could,” said Baughman.

He says the owner’s vision led to a raid by Richmond County Deputies where ‘investigators observed the tables moved inside the restaurant to open up for a dance floor with a DJ playing dance music.’ Deputies say the inside of the restaurant was extremely crowded with people standing or dancing, the lights were low and a disco ball was observed lighting the dance floor. Investigators observed no one inside sitting or eating any food.

Baughman was the one cited for operating a nightclub and giving people under 21 alcohol, and while he takes part of that blame, he says the culture and environment there is not something he created in three months.

“They wanted people to feel exclusive in their environment. They wanted certain individuals to feel exclusive that exclusive energy versus having to stand in line or go through private security,” he said.

Did they ever tell you guys to let someone in that they knew was underage?

“Not specifically underage per se,” said Baughman. “There were plenty of times if it wasn’t me it would have been the other manager, we have this person coming in, you need to let them in the side door.”

But the night of the raid he claims everyone inside came through the front door and showed their ID.

“They hired all private security, police officers for these guys to go through. My job was not to let people through that door. My job was not to tell people to leave. My job was to run a restaurant,” he said.

The night of the raid Richmond County Deputies cited seven people under the age of 21 for drinking alcohol. They also cited Baughman for operating a nightclub without a license and giving alcohol to people under 21. There were allegations underage people were being let in the side door. Less than a week later, Sloane was fired, something he calls unfair, over a door he claims he asked the owners to block off.

“There was a fight that happened a while back. Because of the incident I wanted to secure the perimeter. Lock every side door. One way in,” said Baughman.

He says the owners said no.

“I think I was a fall guy to a degree. I believe I was the fall guy 100 percent,” he said.

Which is why he’s speaking out now to try to clear his name.

We first reached out to the owners around 9:30 last night. Since then we’ve texted, called, Facebooked, and emailed them but have not heard back.

