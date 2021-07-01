Education roundup: Students get $2K scholarships, help others

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Ingevity recently awarded 30 high school seniors, including several in the CSRA, with $2,000 college scholarships.

This was the company’s fourth year awarding scholarships to students demonstrating strong leadership and educational abilities along with a passion for community service. In addition to the CSRA, recipients were selected from high schools in Covington, Va.; Crossett, Ark.; DeRidder, La.; North Charleston, S.C.; and Wickliffe, Ky.

Of the scholarships awarded, 17 went to students entering four-year colleges or universities with a science-, technology-, engineering- or math-related field of study. Three scholarships were awarded to students entering technical colleges. Ten scholarships were awarded for non-STEM related fields of study.

Local recipients are Camille Davis, Harlem High School; Jamiah Holmes, Jefferson County High School; Matthew McNeely, Thomas Jefferson Academy; Evan Richardson, Burke County High School; and Hailey Rozier, Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Students stay close to home for summer project this year

EVANS, Ga. - Every year, Wesley United Methodist Church’s youth group, Wesley Students, takes off on a mission trip to help those in need.

As planning began in December and January for this year’s event, organizers came up with Hometown Mission Week to give back to the communities in Columbia and Richmond counties while keeping the middle and high school students safely at home.

“I’ve always said that going away and serving helps us be better missionaries at home, but I think of that is also true,” said Wesley Students Director Aaron Talbott. “Serving here, and serving in our own backyard, and serving in our hometown makes us better missionaries when we go away.”

Organizers said 110 students and close to 60 adult volunteers spread out from June 22-25 across Columbia and Richmond counties to 25 work sites. The jobs ranged from cleaning up yards to painting houses and other buildings, from building wheelchair ramps to building a large deck, and everything in between.

The efforts helped individuals who are unable to do the work themselves, as well as larger groups and local organizations.

At one site, students were able not only to replace a massive deck out back as well as plant raised garden beds with flowers and vegetable plants, but they were also able to partner with Recteq Grills to donate a brand-new grill.

How to help local students with school supplies

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As the CSRA gears up for a new school year, the United Way is helping ease the burden of purchasing basic school supplies for families in need through its Stuff the Bus campaign.

Two donation options are being requested until July 23: physical school supplies and online monetary donations.

A list of the most-requested school supplies can be found at https://www.uwcsra.org.

“Our goal is to maximize student learning this year and every year, and we’re proud to step in once again to help families in need,” said Brittany Burnett, president and CEO of the United Way of the CSRA

All physical donations can be brought to the Kroc Center of Augusta from 8 a.m. to noon July 23.

School supplies will be sorted, labeled, counted and loaded onto buses by local volunteers and sent to schools in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Jefferson, Lincoln and other surrounding counties.

Those interested in supporting Stuff the Bus through a one-time online donation can visit https://www.uwcsra.org/stuff-the-bus.

Aiken Technical College’s accreditation is reaffirmed

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has reaffirmed the accreditation of Aiken Technical College for 10 more years.

“This is a significant milestone for Aiken Technical College, especially as the College approaches its 50th anniversary. This was a campus-wide effort, and I thank everyone involved for their dedication and hard work during this process,” said Dr. Forest Mahan, president of the college.

The reaffirmation process included submission of reports that demonstrated the college’s adherence to standards and guidelines as well as an on-site visit held virtually in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process also included the launch of the College’s new Quality Enhancement Plan, “Read, Write, Achieve,” which is focused on improving student reading and writing outcomes and increasing student use of campus reading and writing support services.

State grants are available to rural Georgia schools

ATLANTA - For the fourth year, the Georgia Foundation for Public Education is providing Rural Education Fund grants to help rural schools and districts meet their students’ needs.

A limited number of grants of up to $10,000 are available. Any public school or school district in a Georgia county with a population of 35,000 or less is eligible to apply. This includes both state- and locally authorized charter schools. Applications are due July 30.

Grants are flexible and can be used for a wide range of initiatives. Applicants are asked to propose a project that would solve a current challenge within the school or district and would drive positive student outcomes.

The Rural Education Fund is made possible through the purchase of “Educator” and “Support Education” license plates by Georgia residents, along with the support of an anonymous family foundation.

For more details and to apply, visit https://gfpe.org/rural-education-fund-grant.

S.C. attorney general takes action on student athlete law

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday certified that the NCAA’s action to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness conforms to South Carolina’s new law on the matter, which means the law goes into effect now instead of next year.

“The legislation ensures fairness to our athletes, which is a very good thing. The law should immediately go into effect,” Attorney General Wilson said. “This law provides guardrails to protect student-athletes so they can benefit financially without being taken advantage of.”

The NCAA policy, as well as the new state law, still prohibit compensation based upon enrollment in a particular school, compensation for work not performed and institutions providing compensation to a student-athlete in exchange for the school’s use of the student-athlete’s name, image and likeness.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed the bill this year and Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law. The law says it would go into effect on July 1, 2022 unless the attorney general certified that action by the NCAA conformed to the law, in which case the law would take effect upon the attorney general’s certification.

Augusta Technical College board gets new leadership

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Technical College announces the appointment of the new chair and vice chair for the college board of directors.

Dr. Howie Gunby is the new chair and Patricia Goodwin is the vice chair.

Gunby graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1989. He received his bachelor’s degree from Morris Brown College in 1994, his master of education from Troy State University in 2003 and his doctorate of education from the University of Georgia in 2012.

Goodwin was an assistant to the broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, assisting more than 100 agents, and is now an active licensed Realtor at Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co. She has served and led numerous nonprofit boards/committees.

School board member re-elected to post with state group

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Richmond County Board of Education member Jimmy Atkins Jr., has been re-elected to a full-term on the Georgia School Boards Association board of directors.

Atkins will continue to serve as the association’s District 10 director representing school systems in Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes counties. As a director, Atkins is responsible for setting association policies, advising staff on the association’s strategic plan, approving the annual budget and actively participating in financial reporting and oversight.

Atkins was first elected in April 2019 to serve a two-year term. He has served as a Richmond County Board of Education member for 16 years.

Military nomination application now available through congressman

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, announced that the military academy nomination application for 2021 is now available on his website for prospective students. “I encourage any student who may be interested in attending one of our nation’s service academies to look on my website for more information and start the packet as soon as possible, as this is not a process to be taken lightly,” he said.

The nomination packet must be received by Allen’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered for the Class of 2026.

For more information about the nominations process, visit Allen’s website or contact his service academy coordinator, Paul Lynch, at paul.lynch@mail.house.gov.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.