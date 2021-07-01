Dodgers’ Roberts says Bauer still expected to start Sunday

(AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while police and Major League Baseball investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

Police in Pasadena, California, are investigating claims by a woman who has also obtained a protection order against Bauer, according to her attorney. Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, has disputed the allegations.

Roberts said Bauer’s availability to pitch is ``out of our hands,’' deferring to the league. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to place a player on administrative leave while allegations are investigated.

