DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern...
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie. Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide manages DeChambeau. He says DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways.

Falkoff says the decision was made Wednesday. Falkoff says Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau’s caddie this week.

DeChambeau is aiming to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive years for the first time at Detroit Golf Club. He had a chance two weeks ago to repeat at the U.S. Open.

