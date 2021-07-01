Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be in the lower 70s with patchy dense fog. The fog will clear after sunrise with temps warming to the 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible starting in the afternoon through sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region Friday bringing widespread storms to the CSRA. There is a marginal flood risk across the region Friday for heavy downpours causing minor issues for flood prone areas. Rain chances look highest between 10 am and 6 pm, but a few showers will be possible into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing widespread storms to the CSRA. (WRDW)

The cold front will be pushing south of the CSRA by midday Saturday bringing us pleasant conditions for the rest of the July 4th weekend. Isolated showers are possible early Saturday as the front drops south, but most of the CSRA looks dry with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the north behind the front.

It should be a beautiful July 4th Sunday with a comfortable start in the mid 60s around sunrise. We are expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity Sunday into Monday.

Another nice start early Monday in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.