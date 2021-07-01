Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of a suspected shoplifter they said didn’t get away with as much as he could have, thanks to a fellow customer.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. June 25 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

At a self-checkout lane, a man tried to scan tubs that were filled with merchandise, but without scanning the merchandise inside the containers, deputies said.

“An alert customer service employee uncovered the merchandise and spoiled his plan,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man did get away with a small amount of goods, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

Also in the news ...

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifter suspected of getting away with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise that was stuffed into a tricycle box. Deputies said the incident happened around 8 a.m. June 22 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez. The man selected more than $2,230 worth of merchandise, which he then took to the toy section, deputies reported. There, he selected a Radio Flyer tricycle in a box and then packed all of the software and electronics in the box, said deputies, who released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org. (WRDW)

Deputies released photos of a suspect in a separate incident at the Martinez Walmart. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the man used a stolen debit card at the store and left a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800 or lfletcher@columbiacountyso.org. (WRDW)

