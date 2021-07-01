Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of a suspected shoplifter they said didn’t get away with as much as he could have, thanks to a fellow customer.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. June 25 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.
At a self-checkout lane, a man tried to scan tubs that were filled with merchandise, but without scanning the merchandise inside the containers, deputies said.
“An alert customer service employee uncovered the merchandise and spoiled his plan,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The man did get away with a small amount of goods, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.
