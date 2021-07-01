Advertisement

City of Augusta to begin demolishing blighted properties

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta is moving forward with removing abandoned and dilapidated properties in several areas in Augusta. The initial demolition will take place at the corridor of Sherman and Maple Streets. During the event, there will be remarks from Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and members of the Augusta Commission.

The demolition will take place July 2 at 9 a.m.

The demolishing of blighted property is a part of the city’s Redevelopment Area and Blighted Properties Program Ordinance, a mandate that allows the city to clean up blighted properties when owners neglect to do so. The term “blight” includes property issues ranging from the deterioration of buildings to the lack of upkeep of land. Blighted or distressed areas create public safety hazards and are often crime-prone areas.

This demolition will take place at the intersection of Sherman and Maple Streets in Augusta. View the map for additional details on the location.

The intersection of Sherman and Maple Streets in Augusta
The intersection of Sherman and Maple Streets in Augusta(City of Augusta)
Augusta blight ordinance aims for cleanup of decaying properties

