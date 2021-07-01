Advertisement

Bucks rule Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of East finals

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks' John Collins...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defend during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night. Bucks officials had said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4.

A revised injury report released Thursday lists him as out. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
Facing possible city action, raided restaurant closing in Augusta
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?

Latest News

Trevor Bauer responds to online harassment and hate messages following loss to Chicago White Sox
Dodgers’ Roberts says Bauer still expected to start Sunday
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern...
DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic
New York Mets outfielders Bobby Bonilla, left, and Rickey Henderson joke around at spring...
Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day
The effective date of the bill was to be July 1, 2022.
Gamecock athletics rolls out Name, Image and Likeness program for student-athletes