Augusta Commission votes against forensic audit into city spending

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Augusta, there will be no forensic audit into city spending. That votes come this afternoon after they decided to enact a credit card policy that would put in checks and balances for city employees like the mayor. Our I-Team investigation exposed Mayor Hardie Davis charged $70,000 dollars in the last 18 months. Commissioners said today’s vote had nothing to do with any of that.

This was a short agenda but the conversation took a few turns. In addition to the forensic audit motion failing, a substitute motion for another audit also failed.

Commissioners Clarke and McKnight requested a forensic audit of all city departments. That motion failed 7-3. Commissioner Dennis Williams said without any proof of suspected wrongdoing conducting a forensic audit would be a waste of time. Commissioners voted that audit request down.

Then they also voted down another audit request by Sean Frantom. He asked for an audit spanning back three years of all city credit cards which would include the commission and mayor’s office. Two commissioners spoke out against the forensic audit request. Ben Hasan saying let’s not indict all of the people who work for us. Commissioner Dennis Williams saying he wouldn’t go along with a forensic audit unless there is an indication of wrongdoing.

”Yes we owe it to the public not to spend their money on a forensic audit. If there’s any indication that’s there’s any wrongdoing or any mishandling or whatever phrase you want to use by any of the department heads in the government, then fine, bring it to the forefront,” said Commissioner Williams.

We’ll have a full recap of today’s meeting and and the debates among leaders plus take a look at what led to all these audit talks.

