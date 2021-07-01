Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly Barnwell County shooting

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of Eddie Mathis that took place on Ball Park Rd. The shooting took place on June 28 when duties found 22-year-old Eddie B. Mathis in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Shondell Alfonzo Green, an 18-year-old black male from Waynesboro, GA was charged with Murder and Use of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Green turned himself in at Burke County Sheriff’s Office where he later waived extradition and was transported to Barnwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing was held and bond was denied.

MORE: | Victim identified after deadly shooting in Barnwell County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
Facing possible city action, raided restaurant closing in Augusta
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?

Latest News

City of Augusta to begin demolishing blighted properties
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Ex Southbound manager speaks
If you’ve ever been through any type of physical therapy it’s usually not anything to get...
50 feet of therapy for patients at Charlie Norwood
If you’ve ever been through any type of physical therapy it’s usually not anything to get...
50 feet of therapy for local vets