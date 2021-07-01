Arrest made in deadly Barnwell County shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of Eddie Mathis that took place on Ball Park Rd. The shooting took place on June 28 when duties found 22-year-old Eddie B. Mathis in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Shondell Alfonzo Green, an 18-year-old black male from Waynesboro, GA was charged with Murder and Use of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Green turned himself in at Burke County Sheriff’s Office where he later waived extradition and was transported to Barnwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing was held and bond was denied.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.