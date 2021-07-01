50 feet of therapy for patients at Charlie Norwood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve ever been through any type of physical therapy it’s usually not anything to get excited about, but one local hospital is getting creative. Today we’re looking at how spinal cord injury patients at Charlie Norwood are getting active.

50 feet may not sound too high, but when you’re up in the air you might start thinking otherwise. This is what veterans are climbing at the Charlie Norwood VA. A 50-foot rock wall attached to the hospital from the outside. We got an up-close look at how the veterans are reaching their goals one step at a time.

It’s back to business for veterans using the rock wall as a source of therapy at Charlie Norwood after closing it down during the pandemic.

“It’s a sense of self-accomplishment of knowing I am getting better. There’s a sense of healing and that wow I took a step back of what I was,” said Hector Avila.

For Hector Avila, a surgery gone wrong landed him at Charlie Norwood VA’s spinal cord injury unit. And for Fernando Cabello a car accident. Both are using the rock wall for therapy and are seeing major improvements.

“I could not move my legs, could not feel anything, could not move my legs. Since then I can move, I can stand. It’s amazing,” said Avila.

Avila says in the military they do similar things but this is a first in his current condition. He says each time he climbs the wall is a goal reached.

“I may not get all the way to 50 feet but I am making my way up there, it brings up feelings in the military no quit, keep going further,” said Avila.

Cabello says when it comes to what goals he wants to reach it’s a whirlwind of emotions.

“You get on the wall and it’s a little challenging and I want to stop now, but it’s like I want to stop because it’s challenging, not because I can’t do it. It’s a ton of emotions even when you are successful in doing it,” said Cabello.

Both men say they are thankful for their support team as they work each day to improve their injuries.

“It’s great to be able to know that these are people that are partners with us for life and they care about our well being and it’s hard to find people like that these days,” said Cabello.

The rock wall has been around since 2011 but wasn’t able to be used because of the pandemic. The Charlie Norwood VA also offers other adaptive therapies. Next week both men will be hitting the water and kayaking.

