Victim identified after deadly shooting in Barnwell County

By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death earlier this week in Barnwell.

Deputies responded Monday night to the area of Ballpark Road in Barnwell in reference to a shooting. According to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male in the roadway with apparent gunshot wound.

The coroner was called to scene and the body was taken to the morgue.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie B. Mathis III, 22, of 54 Eric Road in Barnwell.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry.

MORE | One person hospitalized after stabbing at Augusta hotel

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office or Coroner’s Office. You may also call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

The slaying was one of three within 24 hours in the CSRA.

On Tuesday, Grovetown police found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Hazelnut Drive. The name of the victim and description of a suspect have not been released, with authorities still in the early stages of the investigation.

And in Augusta, 75-year-old Rosalynn Sapp was pronounced dead Monday after being found with an apparent stab wound to the torso in a home at 3275 Hillwood Lane. Her 20-year-old grandson Tory M. Sapp was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.

