Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?

If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a local gas station early Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened at the Texaco in the 4100 block of Windsor Spring Road, deputies said.

MORE | CSRA copes with new spike in violence: 3 slayings in 24 hours

They released a photo and asked anyone who recognizes the man to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020. All information can be handled confidentially.

Authorities stressed that the man in the photos is considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach him.

