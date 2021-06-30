Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a local gas station early Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened at the Texaco in the 4100 block of Windsor Spring Road, deputies said.

They released a photo and asked anyone who recognizes the man to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020. All information can be handled confidentially.

Authorities stressed that the man in the photos is considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach him.

