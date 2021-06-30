Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory M. Sapp Jr.
Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane
People with United Healthcare were sent a notification last week saying effective July 1,...
Fury over University Hospital insurance change: ‘It was bordering on unethical’
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
Aiken gunpoint kidnapping victim still missing after 3 arrests
Emonte Foster
Man wanted for questioning in Grovetown murder
generic
Victim of deadly shooting found in Barnwell roadway

Latest News

If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay