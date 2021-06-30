Advertisement

One person hospitalized after stabbing at Augusta hotel

By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing last night at an Augusta hotel.

Officials tell us deputies were called to the Knights Inn on Deans Bridge Road sometime around 8:30 Tuesday night, where they discovered a stabbing victim.

News12 is working to find out the victim’s condition, and any information on a potential suspect.

Check back for updates on this story.

