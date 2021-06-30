Murder trial has gotten underway for 2018 Augusta case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder trial is underway for an Augusta homicide that took place two days after Christmas in 2018.

Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett was charged on April 30, 2019 with murdering 24-year-old Devontay Roscoe.

Authorities previously reported that Roscoe was shot the night of Dec. 27, 2018 at a residence on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

Roscoe was taken to Augusta University Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m.

The murder trial began yesterday with opening statements and is expected to continue today.

