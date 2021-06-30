Local experts discuss keeping our local buildings safe following Florida building collapse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As search crews sift through unimaginable devastation so many of us wonder how something like this could happen. Today we spoke with local experts about what’s in place to keep tragedies like that from happening here.

Could it happen here?

“Overall I think we have pretty good building safety in the United States, but this does bring up concerns that we need to address,” said Lee Wheatley.

Lee Wheatley is a structural engineer here in the CSRA. He looks at the design and integrity of buildings to make sure they’re safe. He’s been doing it for more than 40 years.

“We do have some older structures downtown, we have some storefronts that are old, and it would probably be good if they were routinely looked at,” he said.

We reached out to some of our area building inspectors. In Richmond and Columbia County, there is no routine building inspection for existing structures. Instead, it’s up to the building’s owner to spot problems. The fire marshal does look at buildings annually and if they see a potential problem they may call a structural engineer.

“I’m quite often being asked to make an independent assessment to say whether the building is safe or whether it needs to be modified,” he said.

Wheatley says there are things you should keep an eye out for.

“Cracks in walls, uneven floors, things like doors not shutting, those are kind of warning signs that should be heeded,” he said.

Warning signs to watch for to keep our buildings safe.

We also reached out to the city of Aiken. They also don’t look at existing buildings. It’s up to the owner to spot any problems.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.