Advertisement

Kemp joins other governors against ‘packing’ Supreme Court

Kemp has discusses the importance of access(Source:WALB)
Kemp has discusses the importance of access(Source:WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has joined 19 other governors in opposition to increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the governors say “court packing” would be “unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable.”

The governors reference Biden’s April executive order about forming a presidential commission regarding the Supreme Court.

In the letter, the governors say the commission will explore reforming the Supreme Court, “including the consideration of court packing.”

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing — it will never be enough,” the letter reads.

In April, the White House said the purpose of the commission is to “provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

The commission will look at the start of the reform debate, the court’s role in the Constitutional system, justices’ length of service and justice turnover, the Court’s membership and size and the Court’s case selection, rules and practices, according to the White House.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory M. Sapp Jr.
Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane
People with United Healthcare were sent a notification last week saying effective July 1,...
Fury over University Hospital insurance change: ‘It was bordering on unethical’
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
Aiken gunpoint kidnapping victim still missing after 3 arrests
Emonte Foster
Man wanted for questioning in Grovetown murder
generic
Victim of deadly shooting found in Barnwell roadway

Latest News

A candlelight vigil is held June 28, 2021, in McCormick in memory of shooting victim Samuel...
CSRA copes with new spike in violence: 3 slayings in 24 hours
generic
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Barnwell County
VIDEO; Blood donation
Here’s how you can donate blood locally this Fourth of July
Jamal Sutherland
Solicitor delays decision on charges in Jamal Sutherland death