Historic Charles Hammond House transformation almost complete

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive around North Augusta for years you’ve seen this historic home transform. You can just see from 2018 to now the Hammond House on Martintown Road looks brand new. Soon it will open back up to the public.

A home that dates back to the Revolutionary War era is almost ready for visitors. Owner James O’Neal bought Charles Hammond House three years ago and says the process has been much more than just a project.

“There are so many people that have such strong emotions about this house. It’s not just a house, it represents something to everyone that actually experienced it and that amazes me,” said James O’Neal.

He says during the renovation process it was important to preserve as much of the home as possible while making it safe for guests.

“I want to open my house to everyone who wants to come and see what it would have been like to live in that era in a house this size and architecture. The house is like a time capsule of what it was like to live in this era for the entire history of United States of America,” said O’Neal.

For William Hammond, the house runs deep in his roots. Charles Hammond, a Patriot who served in the Revolutionary War, is his great great grandfather. He says today is the first time he has been inside the home since the renovations began.

“They offered me this house when I came back to Augusta and I was just starting out and I told them I didn’t have enough money to paint it. What he’s done is just absolutely unbelievable,” said William F. Hammond.

Hammond says when people walk through the doors he wants them to appreciate all the craftsmanship. He still holds on to pieces of the home himself.

“I still have the original oil paintings of people that were on the walls and I have the French table clock that was on the mantle of this house,” he said.

O’Neal says the goal has always been to open up the house for the public to see, host events, and even use it as a rental home.

“I feel it’s an honor working on the house. I know it’s my house, but I feel it’s a national treasure and I try to do everything in that approach,” said O’Neal.

The Charles Hammond house will be in the North Augusta Christmas tour. They expect to have a grand opening around then. A calendar for availability to host events will also be posted soon.

