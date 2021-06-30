Advertisement

Here’s how you can donate blood locally this Fourth of July

By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to experience a critical shortage of blood products.

Blood donated at the center goes directly to patients in our local hospitals. The center says every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

During the month of June, every donor will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last, and points to use in the Shepeard donor store.

Here’s where you can donate:

  • Today, there are three blood drives in our area. You can donate at Evans Towne Center Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you live in South Carolina, you can donate at the Republican Baptist Church at Clarks Hill from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. And Swainsboro communities can donate at the Emanuel Medical Center from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tomorrow, there is one blood drive in Thomson at First Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • On Friday, July 2, you can donate at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Evans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy. You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

To learn more on how to donate with the American Red Cross, click here.

To follow the Shepeard Blood Center drives, click here.

