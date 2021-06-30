Advertisement

Have you seen this missing Barnwell County man?

Alfonso Green.
Alfonso Green.(Source: The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Alfonso Green from Barnwell County.

Green was last seen wearing a dark blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, dark jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes. He is 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds.

He was driving a cream colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade bearing Georgia tag TAR2017.

If you have seen Green or his car, please contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1078.

A $300 reward is offered for any information leading to the recovery of the vehicle or Green’s location.

