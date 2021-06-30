Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild and muggy start for the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the upper 60s and lower70s. Dense Fog was widespread across our central, eastern, and southern counties as well which made for a hazardous early morning commute. High temperatures for this afternoon will be seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime as well. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will be near 70 by Thursday morning with highs near 90 expected for your Thursday afternoon. Isolated shower and storms will be possible once again as well. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms possible today and tomorrow with higher rain chances by Friday. (WRDW)

We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region Friday into Saturday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. More clouds and higher rain chances will keep highs in mid to upper 80s both afternoons. Over an inch of rain looks likely for most of the CSRA between Friday and Saturday.

Over 1" of rain possible in some locations between Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

The cold front is expected to push south of the region by Saturday night bringing us lower humidity and drier conditions July 4th Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to reach the mid 60s and highs in the afternoon will be below average in the mid 80s. Sunday looks mostly dry at the moment, but that could change based on how far south the front reaches. Keep it here for updates.

Looking drier by the 4th of July this upcoming Sunday. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.