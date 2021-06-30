Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers/storms possible today and tomorrow. Higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild and muggy start for the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the upper 60s and lower70s. Dense Fog was widespread across our central, eastern, and southern counties as well which made for a hazardous early morning commute. High temperatures for this afternoon will be seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime as well. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will be near 70 by Thursday morning with highs near 90 expected for your Thursday afternoon. Isolated shower and storms will be possible once again as well. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms possible today and tomorrow with higher rain chances by Friday.
Isolated showers and storms possible today and tomorrow with higher rain chances by Friday.(WRDW)

We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region Friday into Saturday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. More clouds and higher rain chances will keep highs in mid to upper 80s both afternoons. Over an inch of rain looks likely for most of the CSRA between Friday and Saturday.

Over 1" of rain possible in some locations between Friday and Saturday.
Over 1" of rain possible in some locations between Friday and Saturday.(WRDW)

The cold front is expected to push south of the region by Saturday night bringing us lower humidity and drier conditions July 4th Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to reach the mid 60s and highs in the afternoon will be below average in the mid 80s. Sunday looks mostly dry at the moment, but that could change based on how far south the front reaches. Keep it here for updates.

Looking drier by the 4th of July this upcoming Sunday.
Looking drier by the 4th of July this upcoming Sunday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory M. Sapp Jr.
Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane
People with United Healthcare were sent a notification last week saying effective July 1,...
Fury over University Hospital insurance change: ‘It was bordering on unethical’
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
Aiken gunpoint kidnapping victim still missing after 3 arrests
Emonte Foster
Man wanted for questioning in Grovetown murder
generic
Victim of deadly shooting found in Barnwell roadway

Latest News

A cold front will head our way this weekend bringing rain and cooler than normal temperatures.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Hot and Muggy
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Scattered downpours expected overnight with breezy conditions.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
TD 4
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong