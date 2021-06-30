Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold front brings widespread storms Friday. Looking mostly dry for the July 4th weekend with lower humidity.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit and miss summer downpours and storms will remain possible through around sunset. Partly cloudy skies overnight with light winds out of the south-southwest. Temperatures will be muggy tonight in the low 70s.

Overnight lows will be near 70 by Thursday morning with highs near 90 expected for your Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible again Thursday afternoon through sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region Friday bringing widespread storms to the CSRA. There is a marginal flood risk across the region Friday for heavy downpours causing minor issues for flood prone areas. Rain chances look highest between 10 am and 6 pm, but a few showers will be possible into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing widespread storms to the CSRA.(WRDW)

The cold front will be pushing south of the CSRA by midday Saturday bringing us pleasant conditions for the rest of the July 4th weekend. Isolated showers are possible early Saturday as the front drops south, but most of the CSRA looks dry with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the north behind the front.

It should be a beautiful July 4th Sunday with a comfortable start in the mid 60s around sunrise. We are expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity Sunday into Monday.

Another nice start early Monday in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

