Crews battle house fire in North Augusta

Crews are battling a house fire on Hillwood Court in North Augusta.
Crews are battling a house fire on Hillwood Court in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Merriweather Fire Department and North Augusta Public Safety are on scene responding to a house fire in North Augusta reported this evening.

Details are limited at this time, but a call for a house fire on Hillwood Court was reported just before 7 p.m.

North Augusta firefighters called for mutual aid from neighboring departments.

Fire crews say that the fire started in the middle of the house and there was no one inside and there were no injuries.

