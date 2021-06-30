Advertisement

Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a buried body was found — and it wasn’t in a cemetery.

At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.

MORE | Aiken gunpoint kidnapping victim still missing after 3 arrests

The body of a Black male was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

