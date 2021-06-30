Augusta could soon see rise in ambulance ride fees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Riding in an ambulance is an experience most of us probably hope we’ll never have. And the price tag on the ride alone can cause even more insult to injury. But the cost could be going up for people in Augusta.

Our I-Team has been keeping you updated on Gold Cross EMS from the start. Last month we told you about how commission was looking into complaints over response times. Some commissioners feel these complaints need to be looked into more before they allow any price increases.

A representative with Gold Cross EMS says it’s simply become more expensive to operate these ambulances. We spoke with one commissioner who tells me he thinks we need to do our best to support the company, but another says he needs more information before moving forward with anything.

It’s a life-saving ride, an expensive one, but Gold Cross says costly to operate too.

The ambulance provider currently charges a base rate of a little over $1,500. They’re hoping to increase that to more than $1,700.

“The cost to do business is just going up,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, Augusta District 7 Representative.

They also want to tack almost $12 more per mile. A representative with Gold Cross says their fuel is up $8,000 a week. Gloves costing more than triple what they used to.

“The cost to do business has gone up this year due to a pandemic. And we gotta move forward as well to support them for what they do for our citizens,” said Commissioner Frantom.

Our I-Team told you about concerns over long response times. Those concerns are why other commissioners think it’s best to hold off before allowing price hikes.

“I’m not for, or against a rate increase, I just think it’s the wrong time right now,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, Augusta District 5 Representative.

Wrong time because a committee is still evaluating Gold Cross as a whole.

“We’re looking at the services as a whole. We’re looking at service when it comes to response time, we’re looking at a lot of different things. So I think right now we need to wait until the committee finishes its work,” said Commissioner Williams.

And while the committee continues to put Gold Cross under the microscope, the price tag for a ride remains under review.

All of this is being discussed at tomorrow’s commission meeting. A representative with Gold Cross says this increase would not impact people on plans like Medicare, Medicaid, or people on a VA plan. And they say that’s 80 percent of who they serve. They also say this increase aligns with the rates in Columbus, a city of a similar size.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.