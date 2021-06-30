Addressing the issue of student homelessness in Richmond County: ‘No child should have to deal with that’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the eviction moratorium ending July 31 and additional SNAP benefits ending the next day families are scrambling to figure out what to. Hundreds of kids in the CSRA have been struggling with homelessness even before the pandemic.

Langford Middle is one of the many schools in the Richmond County School District facing the problem of supporting their students dealing with homelessness. A place where one member of the board of education says is more than just a space to learn.

“We’re everything to them, the only thing we don’t get to do is keep them with us 24 hours a day to make their life better,” said Venus Cain, District 9 Richmond County Board of Education member.

There are 853 students totally homeless in Richmond County, 325 of those are living with other family or friends, 169 in hotels or motels, 43 in shelters, 51 unsheltered and 265 their status is unknown.

“Kids homeless is really unacceptable so how do we fix it as a community? What do we need to do?” said Cain.

Cain says it’s not just up to the school system to help these families but the community as a whole to educate parents.

“They’re trying to focus on school, they’re trying to focus on the fact that they have nowhere to go, their stomach is hungry, they barely have clothes or shoes to put on their feet, they may not have a jacket for the wintertime. A child should not have to deal with that, no child should have to deal with that,” said Cain.

So they work to communicate with students.

“On a monthly basis we can check-in and that those students and check that they have those supports they need,” said Dr. Aronica Gloster, Coordinator of Health Services for Richmond County Schools.

The school district provides basic needs like transportation, before school programs, educational programs, free lunches, clothes and school supplies. And they want their community to feel comfortable to call for help.

“For those families who are experiencing homelessness for them to not be afraid to reach out,” said Dr. Gloster.

