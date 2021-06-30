Activists reflecting on lasting impacts of George Floyd’s death and trial

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a time that shook the country. Following the death of George Floyd, which also sparked thousands of protests and movements throughout the country changing the world forever.

It’s also a day that changed the lives and mindsets of many Black people nationwide.

“They don’t think it could happen to them, but for a lot of us it really hit home because we have family that’s only crime is being black,” Que McQueen, a Black Lives Matter activist, said.

McQueen remembers all too vividly the date of May 25, 2020, when George Floyd took his last breath.

And as a leading voice and activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, he says 22 and a half years, the sentence that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin received, can’t bring back a man that was a father, brother, uncle, friend and so much more.

“Any real number that he got sentenced is disappointing. I would love to see him locked away for life, but the justice system doesn’t work that way,” McQueen said. “It’s not inspiring, but it is good to see that under the watchful eye of literally the entire world, the American justice system can do its job.”

Many people like McQueen are wondering whether 22 years was an appropriate sentence. So, we took those lingering questions to a local legal expert.

David Bell Jr. an attorney with David Bell Law firm said, “The sentencing guidelines would have been between 10 and half years to 15 years for the charges and criminal history of Derek Chauvin. The Judge due to the aggravating circumstances in this case sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 and half years in which he has to serve about two-thirds of the sentence before he is parole eligible.

The reason for the heightened sentence was the judge found that Derek Chauvin violated his position of trust and authority, which he as a police officer would have had to in essence serve and protect the community. Additionally, the particular cruelty of Mr. Floyd’s death by strangulation warranted the sentence of 22 and half years.”

Meanwhile, McQueen says it was finally time for a change.

“I personally think America was on edge enough that if the court system didn’t do its job it was going to burn,” he said. “This was going to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, but I also think there are a lot of people that don’t realize we still have an overloaded camel.”

McQueen also said this entire trial and sentencing has sparked another conversation of making sure everyone in communities nationwide holds those in power accountable.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.