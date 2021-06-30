Advertisement

2 Atlanta officers ambushed, 1 injured in shooting; suspect dead

This was the scene from above after two Atlanta police officers sere ambushed on June 30, 2021.
This was the scene from above after two Atlanta police officers sere ambushed on June 30, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s mayor says two police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts were ambushed and one of them was shot and wounded.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a news conference that the two officers responded Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired nearby when one of them was shot in an apartment building where they had gone to investigate.

A bystander reported hearing a barrage of shots and said he later saw an officer, bleeding badly.

The bystander says the officer was rushed from the scene on Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the city’s busy Midtown district.

One suspect was shot and later died. The other is in custody.

The injured officer was conscious and able to speak.

