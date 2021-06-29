Sparking new life into the Lamar Building: ‘I love the fact that you’re put these building back in use’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is one of the highest views you can have over downtown Augusta. Now there are plans to turn this iconic view into something everyone can use. The Lamar Building has sat empty for about six years. And if you don’t know the building’s name you may recognize its unique glass triangle top.

The developer says this is a huge opportunity coming for Augusta. They have plans to turn the entire building into either a hotel or apartments. That also includes doing something special with the famous I.M. Pei rooftop.

238 feet and 19 stories is a lot of steps to get to the top of the Lamar Building.

“I love the fact that you’re put these building back in use,” said Pace Burt.

Developers like Pace put work to turn these concrete monsters into something useful. And at 753 Broad Street renovations are underway.

“The Lamar Building is like the Eiffel Tower to Paris, the Sears Building to Chicago, I mean it’s that kind of iconic building that is that important to have it put back in service,” said Pace Burt, President of Burt Development.

Burt’s plan is to remodel the entire building and turn it into a hotel or a 70 unit apartment building. He hopes his plan will spark some life into other buildings downtown.

“Obviously seeing this building be put back online and being successful will encourage other developers to come in,” he said.

And there’s even a plan for the unique all-glass rooftop designed by the famous Chinese-born architect I.M. Pei that towers over Broad Street.

“We want to make that into an event center for the city of Augusta,” said Burt.

Burt says renovations are expected to be around $12 million by the time it’s all done if everything goes according to plan.

“We’ve got a long road ahead but we’ll make Augusta proud,” he said.

We asked about when people can start coming into the building and Burt says he couldn’t give me an exact date because there are so many moving pieces to this. We’ll keep you updated as the project moves along.

