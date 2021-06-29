Advertisement

Shoplifter stuffs $2K worth of items into tricycle box at Martinez Walmart, deputies say

Authorities say this man shoplifted more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Martinez...
Authorities say this man shoplifted more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Martinez Walmart.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifter suspected of getting away with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise that was stuffed into a tricycle box.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8 a.m. June 22 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

The man selected more than $2,230 worth of merchandise, which he then took to the toy section, deputies reported. There, he selected a Radio Flyer tricycle in a box and then packed all of the software and electronics in the box, said deputies, who released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

Also in the news ...

Authorities say this man used a stolen debit card at the Martinez Walmart.
Authorities say this man used a stolen debit card at the Martinez Walmart.(WRDW)
  • Deputies also released photos of a suspect in a separate incident at the same store. The sheriff’s agency said he used a stolen debit card at the store and left a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800 or lfletcher@columbiacountyso.org.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE ANY OF THESE OTHER PEOPLE WANTED BY OFFICERS?

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Authorities investigate homicide on Hillwood Drive in Augusta.
Suspect detained in death of female victim on Hillwood Lane
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Fresh produce
South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says

Latest News

Tory M. Sapp Jr.
Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Ga. teen’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
3 arrested but Aiken kidnapping victim remains missing