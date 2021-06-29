Shoplifter stuffs $2K worth of items into tricycle box at Martinez Walmart, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifter suspected of getting away with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise that was stuffed into a tricycle box.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8 a.m. June 22 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

The man selected more than $2,230 worth of merchandise, which he then took to the toy section, deputies reported. There, he selected a Radio Flyer tricycle in a box and then packed all of the software and electronics in the box, said deputies, who released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

Authorities say this man used a stolen debit card at the Martinez Walmart. (WRDW)

Deputies also released photos of a suspect in a separate incident at the same store. The sheriff’s agency said he used a stolen debit card at the store and left a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800 or lfletcher@columbiacountyso.org

