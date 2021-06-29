Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

