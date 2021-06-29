One dead following shooting in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting incident this morning in Grovetown.

Around 9 a.m., the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to a residence on the 300 block of Hazelnut Court for a possible gunshot victim.

Once inside, officers discovered a victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this case, are urged to call any on duty investigator at 706-863-1212.

Check back with News 12 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.