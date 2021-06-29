Advertisement

One dead following shooting in Grovetown

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting incident this morning in Grovetown.

Around 9 a.m., the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to a residence on the 300 block of Hazelnut Court for a possible gunshot victim.

MORE | Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane

Once inside, officers discovered a victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect.

MORE | Victim of deadly shooting found in Barnwell roadway

Anyone with any information regarding this case, are urged to call any on duty investigator at 706-863-1212.

Check back with News 12 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Authorities investigate homicide on Hillwood Drive in Augusta.
Suspect detained in death of female victim on Hillwood Lane
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Fresh produce
South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits
People with United Healthcare were sent a notification last week saying effective July 1,...
Fury over University Hospital insurance change: ‘It was bordering on unethical’

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Kemp names 3 panels to consider $4.8B in COVID-19 relief spending
COVID-19 in South Carolina.
COVID-19 roundup: Ga., S.C. cut updates; shots urged for kids
running water from faucet
Boil order lifted for some in Grovetown, issued for others
Security camera at the business show what appears to be a white male carrying catalytic...
Evans RV business offers reward after thief gets catalytic converters