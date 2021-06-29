Advertisement

Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The workers were servicing a gas line when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV. The Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos Energy said in statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” the statement added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Authorities investigate homicide on Hillwood Drive in Augusta.
Suspect detained in death of female victim on Hillwood Lane
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Fresh produce
South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination
Delta variant continues to raise concerns in Georgia, South Carolina
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama
People with United Healthcare were sent a notification last week saying effective July 1,...
Fury over University Hospital insurance change: ‘It was bordering on unethical’
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put