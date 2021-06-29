Advertisement

Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have postponed the release of information in the case of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik’s kidnapping and murder.

Faye disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020. Her body was found in a wooded area of her neighborhood four days later.

Her neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, was found dead the same day. Police said at the time that Taylor killed Faye, and that he was the only one involved in her death.

The motive remains unclear.

Cayce Department of Public Safety, which is the lead investigating agency of Faye’s death, said it would release evidence gathered in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests Friday, July 2, 2021.

However, the agency said Thursday the release of information was delayed.

WIS will report the information as soon as it’s shared.

