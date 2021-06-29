New calls for full forensic audit for all Augusta city departments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New calls for a full forensic audit into all Augusta city departments. Nearly two weeks ago our I-Team investigation into the mayor’s credit card spending showed he spent $70,000 of your tax dollars in the last 18 months.

We told you earlier the mayor is also calling for an expanded audit of his own spending. We’re breaking down what’s on the table and how much it could cost you.

A few days after our I-Team looked into the mayor’s spending he called for an external audit of city departments, that request hasn’t gone anywhere just yet. But now two commissions are calling for a more in-depth audit known as a forensic audit. This type of audit has never been done before in Augusta and it could cost you a good chunk of change. Some commissions think its worth it, others think it’ll be a waste of time.

“If no one has anything to hide they should welcome an audit,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners John Clarke and Catherine Smith-McKnight are calling for a forensic audit of all city departments.

“I think if we are spending money. We need to go and find where the money is being spent,” said Commissioner John Clarke, District 10.

The city completes a normal yearly audit of finances but a forensic audit is a more in-depth look. In governments its typically conducted on a specific department or individual after suspicion of wrongdoing to uncover illegal activity that can be used in court.

“Do we do the whole government and waste money there, or do we just do the area that you may think that there’s a problem?” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

Williams is also concerned about how long the process would take and the potential price tag. The city of Grovetown underwent a forensic audit in the last few years costing $125,000. Another issue on top of costs, forensic audits can tie up critical state and federal funding.

“It’s really, it’s a bit outrageous. No need to doing anything like that, spending that kind of money when we’re in such great need,” said Williams.

Commissioner Clarke wants the deep audit in order to clear up any concerns.

“It’s not targeted any one person it’s not targeting any one department its for the entire city,” he said.

Now the audit won’t take place unless commissioners vote and it pass on Thursday. Also a part of the request Clarke says if it does pass, he’d like a “Fresh set of eyes” so the audit would be completed by outside auditors that are not already involved with the city audit process.

