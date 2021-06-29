Advertisement

Man charged in dog mauling death that took life of 7-year-old S.C. boy

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County deputies arrested a man in connection to a dog mauling that took the life of a 7-year-old boy.

Lorenzo Cardenas
Lorenzo Cardenas((Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office))

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion is charged with involuntary manslaughter and animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human.

The charges stem from a dog attack that killed 7-year-old Shamar Jackson on Sunday, June 13.

Authorities said Shamar was attacked by the dogs while walking in the neighborhood with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape.

His father, Carnell, told WMBF News his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby. Neighbors also said the dogs involved in the attack had gotten out multiple times and have intimidated others.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road.

An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

