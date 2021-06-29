Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats, firing gun in Augusta store

Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.
Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a man accused of making threats and firing a gun inside a store.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. June 22 at a Chevon station at 202 E. Boundary, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Clerks said the man is a regular customer who came into the store agitated and making threats. At some point, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at two clerks while making threats, according to deputies. The man put the gun away then left the store.

Then he came back later, continuing to make threats and firing the gun into the ceiling three to four times, deputies said.

Deputies found spent shell casings, saw four bullet holes in the ceiling and watched surveillance video.

Authorities said they identified the man as Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr., 23, and put out an alert for the public to provide information on his whereabouts.

Deputies canceled the alert Tuesday, saying he was in custody. Jail records show he was arrested Monday and was being held on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts, first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

