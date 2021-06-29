Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Aquarium announced Alice, the longest-tenured whale shark at the facility, passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the aquarium, a change was noticed in Alice’s behavior and bloodwork. Her condition worsened on Sunday and the decision was made, despite the team’s efforts, that the only humane option was to euthanize her.

Alice arrived at the aquarium in 2006. She was a rescue from Taiwan, where she was destined for the seafood market, according to the Georgia Aquarium.

We are heartbroken to share that our female whale shark, Alice, has passed away. Through routine monitoring and... Posted by Georgia Aquarium on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.