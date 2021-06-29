Local group working to improve mental health access to minority communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic mental health has come even more into the spotlight. Studies show one in five American adults suffer from it and the numbers are even higher for minority communities. That’s why one local group is stepping up to make sure everyone can get help.

Kimberly Natson is the founder of Global Mentality. Their goal is to spread mental health awareness and break the stigma.

“We actually connect them with different counseling agencies, we connect them with someone like me who can actually prescribe medications, and we provide education so we’re definitely the middle man in the community,” said Kimberly Natson, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

Global Mentality is putting together a fundraiser in July to shine a light on the disparities minorities face when it comes to mental health. Natson says the biggest problem is access.

“A lot of minorities are located in poor neighborhoods or rural areas and you just don’t have those practitioners in those areas,” she said.

Natson says lack of insurance is an issue, however, a lot of programs today work around it. She says in order to move forward and get all people experiencing mental health help is by making it normal.

“If we just start generalizing seeking help, seeking care, I think more people would be willing to do it because they won’t feel that they are alone or standing by themselves and realize this a community thing,” she said.

She wants to help people especially during a time when availability is limited because of the demand.

“I want to jump in, like let me be a part of this coach, put me in, and that’s the biggest thing I want to improve access to care, I want to help definitely,” she said.

Global Mentality is hosting a Top Golf charity event on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All funds raised will go toward a scholarship fund for future doctors, nurses, psychologists working to improve mental health care. They will also use the money to award a local minority already working in the field providing these services. For more information visit Minority Mental Health Awareness Charity Event.

