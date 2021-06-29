Here’s a look at Fourth of July events and firework laws for the two-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents and visitors of the CSRA have several events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Here’s a list of patriotic events in our area leading up to the Fourth of July:

Fort Gordon’s annual Independence Day is returning this year. The celebration will take place July 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Barton Field. Food, games and live music will lead up to Fort Gordon’s annual firework show.

Grovetown’s Fourth of July drive through barbecue will be held on July 3 at the Liberty Park Community Center from 11 a.m. until supplies last. Participants can enjoy BBQ and sides from Fish Eye Grill out of Gerard, GA. Limit four plates per car. For more information, call (706)865-7691.

Fourth of July at the Living History Park, located at 236 W. Soring Grove Ave., North Augusta, will host an event from noon to 3 p.m. on July 4. he Declaration of Independence will be read at 1 p.m. at the Meeting House. The Mayor of North Augusta will be a special guest. There will be limited refreshments and hot dogs. The historic buildings will be open during the event for guests to tour. Participants are encouraged to dress up to show patriotic spirit.

Boom! in the Park! will celebrate freedom on July 4 at the Evans Towne Center Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with live music, food trucks and fireworks.

SRP Park will host a firework extravaganza show following the Augusta Greenjacket’s game. The team will wear patriotic jerseys that you can bid on through the game. Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

Georgia firework laws

We’re giving you a brief recap of what rules and regulations Georgia and South Carolina are enforcing for the use of fireworks this Independence Day.

How late can you shoot fireworks?

Fireworks on normal days and certain holidays until 11:59 p.m., including the Fourth of July, provided local authorities haven’t issued a general noise ordinance.

What about other holidays?

Fireworks are also allowed statewide until 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to 2018 legislation. Regardless of local legislation, the use of fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. on the last Saturday and Sunday in May corresponding with Memorial Day, on July 3 and July 4 and on Labor Day.

What types of fireworks can you shoot in Georgia?

The state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars.

Where can you NOT light fireworks in Georgia?

Some private communities may prohibit fireworks, so be sure to check your complex laws. While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.

South Carolina firework laws

How late can you shoot fireworks? What about other holidays?

As for a curfew for firing fireworks, laws are on a municipal level, with each county setting their own rules. Some areas may have different regulations depending on the holiday.

In the city of Aiken, fireworks are illegal and can not be used within city limits. You must have a city-approved permit to display fireworks.

Where can you NOT light fireworks in South Carolina?

Like Georgia, some private communities may prohibit fireworks. It is also illegal in South Carolina to have “fireworks containing pyrotechnic composition in excess of two grains, designed to produce a loud and piercing effect, including:

“ground salutes” or “cherry bombs”

M-80′s

TNT salutes

“bulldog salutes”

small bottle rockets less than 1/2 inch in diameter and 3 inches long; all bottle rockets are not permitted.

