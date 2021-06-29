Advertisement

Have you seen her? Authorities searching for runway teen in McDuffie County

Alexia McKeigan
Alexia McKeigan(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
Dearing, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a runaway 15-year old female.

Alexia McKeigan left her residence on Sunday, June 27 without permission, authorities report.

She was seen around 9:30 p.m. getting in a dark colored Dually pick-up truck with a U-Haul trailer behind it. There was a unknown male operating the vehicle.

McKeigan was last seen in the Neal Mill’s Road area in Dearing, Ga.

She has brown eyes and currently her hair is multi-colored blonde and brown with faded pink tips.

She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue hoodie.

Anyone with any information concerning her whereabouts, are urged contact McDuffie County 911, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 595-2040, or your local law enforcement agency.

