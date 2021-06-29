Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 20-year-old is in Richmond County jail this morning, accused of murdering his 75-year-old grandmother on Hillwood Lane.

The homicide investigation began to unfold Monday after deputies were called to the block-long street just north of Wheeler Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arriving, deputies found Tory M. Sapp Jr. outside the home, according to an incident report released Tuesday by the sheriff’s agency.

Law enforcement vehicles were visible in the neighborhood after a homicide on Hillwood Lane in Augusta on June 28, 2021. (WRDW)

The deputies forced their way into the home through the back door and discovered Sapp’s grandmother Rosalynn Sapp lying on the floor unresponsive with at least one apparent stab wound to the torso.

Deputy Coroner William Leisey pronounced her dead at 1:15 p.m., deputies said.

Soon, yellow crime scene tape surrounded the light-colored brick house with blue shutters in a neighborhood nestled between Westminister Schools of Augusta and St. Luke Anglican Catholic Church.

“Investigators were able to link Tory Sapp Jr. as being the person that stabbed Rosalynn Sapp therefore causing her death,” deputies wrote in the incident report.

The grandson was booked into the Charles B Webster Detention Center, deputies said. He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.

The victim will be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

READ DEPUTIES’ REPORT ON THE INCIDENT:

