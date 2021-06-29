Advertisement

GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.(FDA/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. GM once owned Saab.

GM says in government documents that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly.

The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps tires on the ground.

Owners are being told not to drive their vehicle if they see dashboard warning lights or experience unusual steering behavior.

Dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one.

More on recalls can be found at the NHTSA website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Authorities investigate homicide on Hillwood Drive in Augusta.
Suspect detained in death of female victim on Hillwood Lane
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Fresh produce
South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says

Latest News

A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Ga. teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
3 arrested but Aiken kidnapping victim remains missing
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers