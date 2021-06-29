Gloverville water service pumping the breaks on fluoride after rising costs

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fluoride is put in our water with the goal of preventing cavities. Over the years some people have questioned it. But now one local water service is doing away with it.

The Valley Public Services Authority in Gloverville is pumping the breaks on fluoride.

They say it all comes down to dollar signs. Parts of Graniteville, Warrenville, and Gloverville use Valley Public Services, but the fluoride in their water comes all the way from China. And the general manager here says it’s not coming cheap.

You’re looking at $3,500 dollars over the past five months. The general manager of the Valley Public Service Authority says this fluoride has almost doubled in price. And it doesn’t include the cost to keep it at safe levels. But the neighbors who use the water say it comes with benefits.

“I’m concerned not only for myself, but all my neighbors and the children because the American Dental Association likes fluoride in water because it does away with a lot of cavities,” said Billy C. Craft, Valley Public Water customer.

The Valley Public Service Authority tells us they sent out notifications alerting customers they were going to do away with the fluoride. But Billy Craft says he didn’t catch the notification.

“The first I heard about it was this morning when I read the neighborhood Facebook page,” he said.

Craft says he wishes there was more communication about his water before everything was said and done.

“So without that, that would be an increase in dental work. Plus, if you have to have the dentist to do the fluoride treatment, that’s going to be something else you’re gonna have to pay for,” said Craft.

It’s up in the air whether fluoride will cost more or save more in the long run so it might be a good idea for neighbors to keep brushing those pearly whites.

“At this point in time, it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen,” he said.

The general manager opted not to go on camera but says he’s always happy to talk with people about any questions or concerns they have. We also called the city of Aiken who manages their own water. They say concerns have been brought up in the past over fluoride but not over cost, over it going into horse’s systems. They say despite the price increase they’ll be keeping it for now.

If you’re curious about what’s in your water visit Georgia drinking water watch or South Carolina drinking water watch.

