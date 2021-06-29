Georgia, South Carolina cut back on updates to COVID-19 stats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health will no longer provide updates on weekends and holidays for its COVID-19 daily status report and COVID vaccine dashboard.

Updates will continue Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. for the web pages that track COVID-related statistics.

The state agency will continue to collect all data including case and testing numbers, deaths and hospitalizations, as well as statewide vaccination information and will update it on weekdays.

Data will be closely monitored to quickly identify and mitigate clusters or outbreaks of COVID-19 infection.

The change follows a similar move earlier this month by South Carolina.

The changes affect weekend users of News 12′s COVID-19 tracker, which for more than a year has presented daily and historical statistics in graphical form, including showing COVID-19 case curves for Georgia, South Carolina and counties in the CSRA.

As the statistics are updated on Mondays by the state agencies, our tracker will be updated, as well.

Also in the news ...

Augusta Transit will host the Richmond County Department of Public Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the Broad Street Transfer Center, 1546 Broad St. at Green Street from 6-10 a.m., and 3-6 p.m. Transit riders, walk-ups and drive-ins are welcome. You can choose between the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Also, the mobile clinic will visit 4446 Washington Road, Suite 10, in Evans, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. You can choose between the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

