Advertisement

Ga. teen’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A young lady in Statesboro has taken the traditional lemonade stand and turned it into a big way to help senior adults with Alzheimer’s.

Most 12-year-olds want to spend the summer on the couch or in the shade. This young lady has taken a sweet idea on the road every Saturday.

Ava Mincey carries her passion for others everywhere, right along with her rolling lemonade stand.

“When COVID hit, I got bored and decided to turn to lemonade and donate my proceeds to the community,” Mincey said.

She and her dad come up with recipes - peach, strawberry, blackberry, and plain- as well as the eye-catching stand. Her mom says they had no idea it would last more than a year and stronger than ever.

“People have come out, between word of mouth, Facebook, neighborhood friends would spread the word and it has grown a lot,” Yolanda Mincey said.

Ava donates her proceeds to the local Alzheimer’s Association and has become one of their youngest but most faithful donors. Her mom says the pandemic may have stopped her from volunteering, but it could not stop her from finding a way to help.

And on the rare Saturdays where she’s not out in front of someone business in the area, she’s set up right back in her front yard.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway was being diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway on the...
26-year-old man dies when car leaves I-520 and flips into creek
Authorities investigate homicide on Hillwood Drive in Augusta.
Suspect detained in death of female victim on Hillwood Lane
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
With sheriff seeking action, raided restaurant could lose license
Fresh produce
South Carolina cutting back on extra SNAP benefits
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says

Latest News

Authorities say this man shoplifted more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Martinez...
Shoplifter stuffs $2K worth of items into tricycle box at Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Tory M. Sapp Jr.
Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
3 arrested but Aiken kidnapping victim remains missing