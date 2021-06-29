Evans RV business offering reward after thief steals several catalytic converters

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owner of a RV business in Columbia County is offering a reward after a thief stole several catalytic converters.

Richard Fender, owner of Augusta RV on Industrial Park Drive in Evans, reported to authorities that 16 catalytic converters were removed from several of the business’ gasoline powered RVs.

Fender became aware of the thefts after a customer came to him after picking up his RV from storage and noticed it sounded much louder than it normal, an incident report states. When workers checked the rest of the RV’s parked in the business’ lot, they discovered several others had their catalytic converters removed.

A security camera at the business show what appears to be a white male wearing a black, long sleeve shirt and black pants moving about the lot between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on June 24. The male appears to be carrying catalytic converters in several frames.

Augusta RV employees also found two holes in the lot’s fence. A set of catalytic converters were found by one of the fence holes, an incident report states.

Catalytic converters have several precious metals in them. Unscrupulous scrap metal deals pay hundreds of dollars for the converters.

In 2020, the two-state area saw a surge in catalytic converter thefts as law enforcement and area leaders worked to crack down on the crime.

Anyone with any information on this incident are encouraged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-0754. Augusta RV is offering a $500 reward for information that identifies the suspect seen in the security video.

Law enforcement suggest the following tips to help keep your catalytic converter safe from thieves:

Try parking by a window to keep an eye on your vehicle.

Etch an identifier or unique marking on the catalytic converter so that it can be returned to you in the event it is stolen.

Ask your mechanic if they can make your connection more secure.

