Deadly shooting in Barnwell, one man shot and found in roadway

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight deputies responded to the area of Ballpark Rd in Barnwell in reference to a shooting. According to the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a black male in the roadway with apparent gunshot wound.

Coroner Cato was called to scene and the body was taken to the morgue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident please contact Barnwell Sheriff’s Office or Coroner’s Office. You may also call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

We will continue provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.